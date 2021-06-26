Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been a solid player for the Los Angeles Lakers over the past few years and he was instrumental in the team's massive championship win back in 2020. He has cemented himself as a fan-favorite in Los Angeles and heading into next season, he will be a key part of the Lakers' depth. Unfortunately, the NBA star went through a very scary incident on June 17th at his home in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

In the report, it was revealed that Caldwell-Pope was chilling with some friends in his driveway, when all of a sudden, three men pulled up with guns and demanded that KCP and his friends give up their goods. In the end, the men made off with a watch, jewelry, and some other goods. In total, $150,000 worth of items were stolen. Thankfully, KCP and his friends were unharmed in the incident.

Harry How/Getty Images

As it stands, the Los Angeles Police Department is looking into the situation although for now, it doesn't seem like they have any leads on who the perpetrators were. When it comes to KCP, he has yet to make a statement on the matter, although we're sure he is taking some time to himself after such a traumatic experience.

In the aftermath of this incident, we hope KCP is doing well, as you never want to see this sort of thing happen. Hopefully, he is able to get his stuff back.

Elsa/Getty Images

