According to multiple reports, a family judge has denied Rob Kardashian's request for primary custody of his and Blac Chyna's 3-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian.

The documents say Chyna was "shocked to learn" about Kardashian's request for an emergency order that would "permanently change the Custody Order for Dream so that Chyna would only be permitted to see her daughter from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday with a 'monitor' present, rather than the 5 days a week she now sees and cares for precious Dream.” The documents go on to allege that, even though Kardashian's motion was denied, Chyna was "forced to expend time and resources to oppose Rob’s baseless motion.”

The docs that Kardashian originally filed seeking primary custody also included a request for Chyna to submit to drug and alcohol testing no less than 30 minutes before each visit with their daughter. Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, told ET at the time that the allegations made against her client were "absolutely absurd."

In a statement, Chyna's lawyer said, "Chyna will not back down from Rob and his family's attempt to take away her agreed-upon custody of Dream. She will continue to take all necessary steps to protect her children, including defeating Rob's and his family's latest attempt to undermine Chyna's joy as a mother to Dream and her ability to make a living as a single mother - without any child support from Rob.”

While Kardashian's emergency motion was denied, he still has the ability to argue for a change to the custody arrangement in the future.

[Via]