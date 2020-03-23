There are many ways that people are occupying their time on this COVID-19 quarantine, but Rita Wilson surprised us all with her recent video. Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson recently shared that while they were in Australia filming a movie, they both contracted coronavirus. Fans immediately sent well-wishes and prayers to the beloved actors, and ever so often, Hanks would give the world an update on how they've been recovering Down Under.

The couple's son, Chet Hanks, took a bit of a break from showing off his patois in order to reassure the world that his parents are recovering just fine. Last week, it was announced that Tom and Rita had been released from the hospital and were on the mend, and then over the weekend, Rita Wilson wanted to let us know just how she's been passing the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown hours as she rapped Naughty By Nature's classic hit "Hip Hop Hooray."

It didn't take long for Naughty By Nature to catch wind of the video and it looks as if they're trying to kick off a bit of a "Hip Hop Hooray" challenge. Growing Up Hip Hop star Egypt Criss, and Treach and Pepa's daughter, hopped online to give Rita Wilson a shout out before rapping a few of her father's lyrics as well. I guess we now know where Chet gets it from. Check out both videos below.