After news broke that beloved Hollywood couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson had contracted coronavirus while visiting Australia, the world was devastated. Tom himself shared a message about their unfortunate circumstances via Instagram on Tuesday. While he and Rita are in Australia to film the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, in which Tom will be playing Colonel Tom Parker, they began to experience flu-like symptoms, and found out that they had tested positive for coronavirus. Maintaining his ever-positive attitude, Tom let everyone know that he and Rita would be following all of the necessary health and safety precautions, including being quarantined.

"Hello, folks," he began. "Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!" Despite his reassuring tone, everyone began to panic. This rapidly-spreading, deadly disease could not have chosen two more widely adored Hollywood treasures to infect, and the possibility that we could lose them both for good was too much for the Internet to handle.

Coupled with Donald Trump banning travel to the United States from Europe and the NBA's announcement that, essentially, basketball is cancelled, the reality of the coronavirus' impact was too overwhelming.

Wishing Tom and Rita and all those affected a safe and quick recovery!