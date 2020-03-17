According to reports, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been released from a Queensland hospital in Australia on Tuesday after they tested positive for the coronavirus just five days ago. The couple are now in self-quarantine at their home there, a representative for Hanks told CNN.

The couple had been hospitalized in isolation after being diagnosed with novel coronavirus last week. They were in Australia because Hanks is portraying Elvis Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in a biopic about the musician’s life directed by Baz Luhrmann. The film, which was scheduled for release in October 2021, has now suspended production, the news service noted.

Leon Bennett/ Getty Images

The couple each took to Instagram to share the news last Thursday. "We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,' Hanks said in his first Instagram post about the diagnosis. "Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We'll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!"

Over the weekend, Hanks shared updates on their care and ongoing recovery.