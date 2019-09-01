In June, Forbes announced that Rihanna is the richest female musician in the world with a net worth approximating $600 million. Considering all the thriving business ventures that Rihanna has taken on in the past few years alongside her music career, this news shouldn't have been surprising. Everything Rihanna touches turns to gold.

The Barbadian artist launched her Fenty Beauty cosmetics empire back in 2017 and it has since raked in an estimated $570 million USD. After witnessing the rapid success of this endeavor, she founded her Savage x Fenty lingerie company in May 2018, which has already amassed sales of almost $150 million USD. Rihanna also collaborated with LVMH for a luxury direct-to-consumer fashion line, named FENTY. Rihanna's companies are admired for their inclusivity. Fenty Beauty provided a variety of makeup shades that was unprecedented and Savage x Fenty is praised for its celebration of a wide range of body types. Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

With results like this, trying to get a share of whatever Rihanna is cooking is certainly a good idea. Today, the Wall Street Journal revealed that Savage x Fenty has received a $50 million USD investment, bringing the company's total investments to $150 million USD. Previous investors include JAY-Z’s venture firm Marcy Venture Partners LLC and the growth-equity firm Avenir Growth Capital.

Rihanna recently announced that the Savage x Fenty NYFW show will be available to stream through Amazon Prime on September 20. Aside from all these entrepreneurial projects, there's a chance that new music is imminent.