At the start of the month, we reported that icon and business mogul, Rihanna, had a net worth of a whopping $600 million, allowing her to beat out the likes of Beyonce and other superstar status female musicians, to be crowned The World's Richest Female Musician by Forbes. Seeing as the Bajan beauty runs 3 (insanely successful) companies outside of her music career, - her Savage X Fenty lingerie line, her beloved Fenty Beauty, and most recently, her LVMHH backed luxury clothing line FENTY - it's no surprise that all her hard work has earned her some big bucks. But, as real as ever, Rih gets candid about her feelings towards receiving the prestigious title.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

In the exclusive interview with E! Entertainment at the E! Red Carpet & Award Shows, Rih explains her feelings towards being honored by the business magazine, appearing humble as she's asked by the excited looking interviewer about the "the most incredible nomination at the top of the list in Forbes." "Forbes is one of those funny things," she starts "It's like you're rewarding people for being rich or something. It's weird," she admits, "I never got used to it." But she goes on to say "it's nice, it's nice," before they move on to talk about her billionaire Saudi businessman boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, with the interviewer asking Rih if he's helped her in any of this. "Oh Hassan is actually an incredible designer," she jokingly responds as she laughs and smoothly changes subject.

Amongst other things discussed, Rih also talks creative conflicts with her business partner and "Gubby," how her weight fluctuations inspired her desire to create clothes that make real women feel confident, as well as her suddenly having boobs she "never had before." "I don't even know how to sleep sometimes, it's challenging! So imagine getting dressed!" she jokes. Watch the full interview below: