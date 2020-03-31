The Baby Fever bug has reached Rihanna. The singer came on to the music scene 17 years ago and since that time, she's built an empire. The Grammy Award-winning singer, actress, fashion designer, and beauty mogul has reached every career goal she's set out to conquer. Fans are hoping for a new album sooner than later—and we previously reported that RiRi has stated that she's "aggressively working" on her next project—but the next stage of Rihanna's life will also include "three or four" children.

Rihanna is the cover girl for British Vogue and in her feature, the singer was asked about what she's learned as she's gotten older. “Since I turned 32, I’m realizing life is really short,” she said. “You don’t have a lot of time to tolerate sh*t, you know? You put so much on your plate. When you’re overwhelmed, you need to start cutting things out. And I’m overwhelmed too much. What’s happening now is that I’m going back to black and white. My grey area is shutting down.”

She also revealed her 10-year plan. "I’ll be 42! I’ll be ancient. I’ll have kids—three or four of ’em.” Rihanna added that those babies are coming whether she has a partner or not. "I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives," she said. "But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

