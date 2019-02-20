magazine covers
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Lets Tina Snow Run Wild In "ESSENCE" FeatureShe explained why she only keeps four people in her inner circle and detailed what fans can expect from her next album.By Erika Marie
- MusicCity Girls Lament That "Twitter & The Internet World Have Got Out Of Control"The ladies recently spoke about the negativity they receive, complaining that people don't really hate, they just want to go viral.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTeyana Taylor Reacts To Being Named Maxim's "Sexiest Woman Alive"This is reportedly the first time Maxim has crowned a Black woman with the title.By Erika Marie
- MusicBeyoncé Says "New Goal" Is To "Slow Down": "I Have Put Out Projects Nonstop"The beloved singer covers "British Vogue" and speaks on how her career has been filled with bouncing from one project to another.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureRihanna Wants "3 Or 4" Kids Within 10 Years With Or Without A PartnerRihanna may not know every detail of her 10-year plan, but kids are definitely in her future, even if she isn't in a relationship.By Erika Marie
- SportsBronny James Jr Perfectly Recreates LeBron's Magazine Covers: PhotosLike father, like son.By Alexander Cole
- MusicH.E.R. Is Ready For R&B Artists To Get Back To "Real, Honest Music"The 22-year-old covers "Essence" magazine's digital issue.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Mama Preaches Body Positivity & Shows Some Skin In Latest Magazine FeatureThe rapper wants people to "#StopNaturalBodyShaming."By Erika Marie
- MusicSolange Gets Sexy & Shows Off Those Legs In Her All Black EverythingThe singer rocks the cover of "Office."By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentJada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith And Adrienne Banfield-Norris Cover "Essence"The three women cover the "Talk Is Chic" issue.By Erika Marie