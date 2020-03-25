Drake and Rihanna were caught flirtatiously teasing each other in the comments on DJ Spade's Instagram Live video stream, after Rih fired back at Drake for trolling her about her long-awaited upcoming album. Like many artists stuck in quarantine trying to find a way to entertain their fans, DJ Spade decided to engage over Instagram Live with OVO Sound's DJ Night Owl Sound in an epic spin battle. Of course, as the esteemed OVO founder, Drake was one of the many viewers that tuned into the event. Among those viewers, however, was none other than the Bad Gal herself, Rihanna.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The seemingly amicable exes—although it hasn't always been that way—didn't just sit back quietly and enjoy the show, though. Drake appears to have initiated the cutting exchange, by hitting a nerve with Rih when he wrote "Rihanna drop R12 right now," in the comments of the live video. By "R12," Drizzy is of course referring to Rihanna's long-awaited upcoming album (that will technically be "R9," not "R12," as it will mark her ninth studio album rather than her twelfth). Fans have been impatiently waiting for "R9" ever since her last project, ANTI, dropped in 2016, but their demand for new music has increased exponentially in the past year-and-a-half or so. Rih has voiced her frustration and annoyance with The Navy (her fan base) for constantly pestering her to drop the album, so Drake's little comment was sure to get a less-than-friendly response from her.

However, she fired back rather playfully, commenting "They brought a celebrity to the clash...weak!" Drake laughed off the jab and retaliated, writing, "Hahahahhahahaha yo u have a bad attitude @badgalriri." Rihanna was not going down without a fight, however, as she shot back with, "Give Drake some water." Their banter appears to be all in good fun, and we're glad to see that the at-one-time unfriendly exes are on better terms now.