Rihanna's back on her modeling wave sporting a brand new sheer bustier and stockings set by her highly sought after Savage x Fenty Lingerie Collection in a new set of photos that hit the internet recently. The"Sex With Me" singer/songwriter has had one of the most lucrative runs in human history as a musician and is currently ranked as theworld's richest female musician according to Forbes Magazine. Now, Riri is back with a new set of mouth-watering photos that have both her male and female begging for more from the artist turned multi-million entrepreneur.

In her latest set of Savage x Fenty Lingerie Collection photos, Rihanna poses in multiple positions sporting a matching sheer, crepe bustier and stockings set with a pair of white-feathered heels. The 32-year-old songstress seductively lays atop a powder blue and gold chaiselounge chair while lustfully staring directly into the camera. Rihanna and her team completed the look with luminescent purple makeup done by Priscilla Ono, a matching pink curler set placed by her hairstylist Yusef Williams, and pearl necklaces.

Last month, Rihanna put on a similar display in a jaw-dropping Valentine’s Day Savage x Fenty Lingerie photoshoot that nearly broke the internet.

With the announcement ofFenty Beauty's new venture with TikTok enabling content creators to enhance their visibility and recently announcing that she's back in the studio with The Neptunes, 2020 has the possibility to be yet another extremely lucrative year for the Barbados-bred creative.

Check out the additional photos from Rihanna's latest Savage x Fenty Lingerie Collection the photos provided below.