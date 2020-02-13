Rihanna posing in her lingerie to promote her Valentine's Day product offering will never get old. The world-renowned pop artist has been leaving her fans in the dust, previously promising that she would drop an album before year's end but that never materialized. With the imminence of R9 still up in the air, the Rihanna Navy can't help but re-listen to ANTI as often as they can while they swoon over the superstar's other business ventures, including her lingerie line Savage X Fenty.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Whenever a new holiday swings around, the Barbados native hops onto her social outlets to promote a new line of items exclusive to the theme of the special day. With Valentine's Day just a day away, couples around the nation are planning out their date nights and Rihanna is making sure that everyone is covered for after their fancy dinners.

Posting a photo of herself with frilly ballerina-like material surrounding her, the Bad Gal had her hair in curls and a cute bra & panty set, inviting all of her followers to be her own personal valentine. As for who she will be spending tomorrow night with, many fans are guessing that that spot is reserved for A$AP Rocky, but the two have been slow to confirm those rumors.

Take a look at the jaw-dropping shot below.