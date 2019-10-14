It looks like Rihanna decided to kick it with A$AP Rocky last night following his set at Rolling Loud NYC. The two superstars were spotted hanging out together backstage along with A$AP Ferg and some other members of the Harlem mob.

It’s unclear as for why Rihanna was there, if just to show support to her friend or what, but she was definitely a honorary member of the mob last night. Rocky at one point even put his arm around her and said “She from Harlem tonight B.”

Rocky and Rihanna have previously been linked together with the two having been rumored to be dating on a couple different occasions, but nothing about last night indicates anything like that. This looked to be just some friendly mobbin’ shit.

Check out some of the footage from last night (below).

In other news, Rihanna made headlines this week for defending a recent Vogue editor for winging her interview. “That’s gangster. For you to get a call the day before being like, 'Hey, Rihanna’s in L.A., you wanna do this?' And show up on the dime and write an incredible article that I’m really proud of and enjoyed reading? She’s badass for that,” Rihanna said about the editor who’s been receiving backlash from her fans.