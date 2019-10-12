Abby Aguirre, a writer for Vogue, recently came under a bit of fire after publishing a recent profile of Rihanna. Aguirre admits to winging it in the interview, to which, many Rihanna fans were offended.

The original article in question reads, “Normally I bring a list of questions, but I didn’t have time to prepare one, which I make a split-second decision to confess. ‘I’m winging it, so you have to help me,’ I say nervously. Rihanna flashes a grin that is somehow both reassuring and mischievous. ‘Aren’t we all?’ she says.”

Aguirre defended herself on Twitter writing, “GUYS. I was driving to Trader Joe's in sweatpants when I got the call and literally had to flip a bitch. I research my subjects to death. *Especially* Rihanna. I appreciate the anger behind the reaction. But this is a misunderstanding, for which I take full responsibility… I had literally no notice. The point was to convey how nerve-wracking this was, given my deep, bordering-on-psychotic reverence for Rihanna.”

In a move that will undoubtedly excite Aguirre, Rihanna defended the writer, calling her gangster. “No, no, no, no,” she said, according to Complex. “That’s gangster. For you to get a call the day before being like, 'Hey, Rihanna’s in L.A., you wanna do this?' And show up on the dime and write an incredible article that I’m really proud of and enjoyed reading? She’s badass for that."

Rihanna made the comments during an event promoting her new book that will include never-before-seen photos from her childhood as well as her tours. The book goes on sale on Tuesday.