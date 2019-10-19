Russ has been dropping music weekly for months now, and fans have enjoyed every track. In the wee hours of Friday morning, Russ dropped a brand new single, "BEST ON EARTH," a collaboration featuring rapper Bia. The track samples Trillville's 2004 classic bed-squeaking beat from "Some Cut," and on the song, the two artists trade naughty bars about their bedroom antics. Rihanna heard "BEST ON EARTH" and showed that she is a fan by taking to her Instagram to deliver another slow-motion walking video, this time with Russ and Bia's tune as her theme music.

"Thank you @bia and @russ for my new fav song #BestOnEarth," Rihanna wrote in the caption. Russ couldn't believe he received a co-sign from the Fenty mogul so he jumped in her comments and wrote, "No one talk to me for the rest of life. THE QUEEN AND LEGEND. THANK YOU 😩😩😩." Bia also shared her excitement by writing, "I LOVEEEEE YOUUUUU 🧡"

Meanwhile, Rihanna not only had time to sing Russ and Bia's praises but to give a subtle clapback to a social media user. Ri shared a video of herself trying out her Fenty Diamond Bomb 2 all-over shimmer, but someone took the opportunity to make fun of the singer. "Ur forehead shines brighter than my future," the person commented, to which Rihanna replied, "There's still hope for you then." Check out Russ and Bia's "BEST ON EARTH" here.