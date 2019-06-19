Rihanna can seemingly do no wrong when it comes to her wardrobe. Any time the "Needed Me" singer steps out, she's either rocking an iconic look or more recently, wearing a piece from her new Fenty luxury collection. Her new fashion line in partnership with LVMH hosted a pop-up in New York tonight (July 19th) for fans to finally get an intimate welcome to the talked-about capsule.

Of course, Rihanna arrived in style rocking gorgeous red braids and a pink dress paired with a pink lip.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Image

By the looks of those who attended the event and shared their comments on Twitter, the pop-up was a well-received event that was given props for its inclusive mannequins.

Not too long again Rihanna discussed the inspiration behind her Fenty collection, detailing how she was her own muse. "I am an immigrant, of mixed race, and I bring that perspective with me," the "Work" singer explained, via Daily Mail. "I am my own muse. It's badass, it's daring, it pushes the envelope. It's confident. It has a strong silhouette. I want everyone to wear it. But I've got to make it right for me."