Nike has made many of its customers feel more welcome and proud to shop in its stores since the London flagship location has debuted a plus-size mannequin. Nike launched its plus-sized apparel back in 2017, with sizes up to 3X and the mannequin is another move for Nike to prove that they're all about diversity.

"To celebrate the diversity and inclusivity of sport, space will not just celebrate local elite and grassroots athletes through visual content, but also show Nike plus size and para-sport mannequins for the first time on a retail space," a statement for the renovated London reads.

Sarah Hannah, Nike's general manager and vice president for women in Europe added: "With the incredible momentum in women's sport right now, the redesigned space is just another demonstration of Nike's commitment to inspiring and serving the female athlete."

Customers have taken to social media to thank Nike for the move. "Idk why but this @Nike mannequin makes me feel so empowered," one user wrote while another added: "@nikesportswear @nike got it right!! This mannequin look just like me and you!! Thank you for displaying real bodies in workout gear! Just because we are curvy doesn’t mean we are lazy!"

