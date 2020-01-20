Rihanna is doing everything except releasing an album, but we appreciate all her creative endeavors. Her latest project is a special, limited edition issue of i-D Magazine, titled "Rihannazine". To celebrate i-D's 40th anniversary, RiRi curated a "visually-driven" zine that highlights some of her biggest inspirations within various streams of culture. Some of the women photographed and interviewed for the collection are Gigi Hadid, Lena Waithe, Deanna Lawsom, Zadie Smith, Alexa Demie, Paloma Elsesser, Adwoa Aboah, Yolanda Renee King, Roxanne Gay and Vanessa 'Vanjie' Mateo.

Rihanna posed the same set of questions to all the ground-breakers featured in the issue, one of them being: "If you could ask Rihanna one question, what would it be?" To this, writer and actor Lena Waithe replied, "I kind of want to ask, 'What are you afraid of?'" Recording artist Kelela kind of skirted the question: "What I’d just say to her is, 'Thank you.'" Basketball star Skylar Diggins wondered, "How do you balance it all?"

You can pre-order a copy of "Rihannazine" if you want to learn more about her influences and get the full experience.

In other Rihanna news, she was spotted hitting it off with A$AP Rocky, just a few days after her reported breakup with Hassan Jameel.