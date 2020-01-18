The same day that it was reported that she and her Saudi billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, had called it quits, Rihanna hit up Yams Day 2020 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Rih was spotted backstage at the event, which is held every year to honour the late rapper and A$AP Mob founder, A$AP Yams, who died of an accidental overdose in 2015. Accompanying Rih was none other than fellow Mob member, A$AP Rocky, who has been romantically linked to Rih in the past. Rih and Rocky were spotted smiling and laughing together while posing in front of a graffitied wall.

The two of them first sparked dating rumours way back in 2013, when they were seen kissing off-screen while filming the music video for Rocky's “Fashion Killa," and fans have fantasized about the two of them finally getting together ever since. Rocky has denied that they have ever hooked up but did admit that they would make a “cute couple.” “That never happened. If it happened, then it would have happened. We didn’t do that. You never know.."

Regardless of romance rumours, Rocky and Rih have always been supportive of each other. He recently accompanied her to the British Fashion Awards in London in December where her Fenty brand was being honoured, and she returned the favour by attending his return to Sweden concert later that month.

Rih was among many stars in attendance at Yams Day, including Tyler, the Creator, and Rih's ex, Drake, who surprised Rocky with a custom-made pendant of A$AP Yams.