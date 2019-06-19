Last night, Rihanna hosted a pop-up in New York for new fashion line, FENTY, in partnership with Parisian luxury clothing company, LVMH in Soho, New York City. The event was an opportunity for fans to finally get an intimate welcome to the widely talked-about capsule, and saw Rih debuting a brand new hairstyle along with her sexy, hot pink ruched moment, proving she truly can do no wrong. The "Diamonds" singer also took it as the perfect opportunity to poke fun at her Navy fanbase, by selling a T-shirt with a phrase that seemingly confirmed their biggest fear for the (temporarily, on hiatus) recording artist.

The $230 black, Fenty crew neck T-shirt had the words "No More Music" written on the front in a double layered, gothic font. The message on the shirt is a clear troll to fans who are desperate for Rihanna to drop the follow-up to her 2016 album Anti. Rihanna, recently named the richest female musician in the world, has confirmed that she's working on new music, but a release date remains a mystery to all. She did seem eager to drop it though, talking about it in a new feature for Interview Magazine she said" "it really does suck that it can’t just come out, because I’m working on a really fun one right now," said the singer. "I’m really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it’s complete. It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out. I’ve gotten to the point where I’m like, 'Even if I don’t have the time to shoot videos, I’m going to put an album out.'"

Little is known of Rihanna's next album bar that she's said it is reggae-inspired and will likely be titled R9 after the working title fans gave it online. In the meantime, we'll have to put up with Rih's constant trolling.