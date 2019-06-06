As much as Rihanna fans want her to release her next album, rumor-ing it into existence won't make it come any faster. Yesterday, a report surfaced that Rihanna, who's been living in London, rented a private island, Osea, so that she could record her album in peace. The Mirror stated that the island costs $25,469 per day to rent and a source said, "Rihanna has invited family to spend time with her while she works. She’s had a few stints in the studio since her last album, but she’s been really focused on her makeup, clothing and lingerie lines. But since she moved to London, she has had friends and family staying with her so she can work at her own pace, surrounded by the people she loves."

That sounds believable, but the management team of Osea Island has released a statement saying the reports are false. They told BBC Essex, "We've had no contact with her or her management." That could, of course, be a cover in an effort to grant the singer privacy on the 380-acre lot that's owned by record producer Nigel Frieda.

Meanwhile, the wealthiest female musician in the world has been occupying her time expanding her Fenty brand as she plots to take over the cosmetics and fashion industries with rumors that she's moving on to skin care.