You can't trust everything you read on the internet. That's what a bunch of Rihanna's most loyal fans are learning this weekend after a rumor that RiRi was working with Megan Thee Stallion tore through the web. According to XXL, a listing of the alleged new collaboration track popped up in the publishing database for Society of European Stage Authors and Composers (SESAC) on Thursday. The song was listed next to Rihanna's previous singles, “Raining Men,” “What’s My Name” and “FourFiveSeconds.” Of course, this led fans to believe they had discovered gold.

A Fenty fan account reached out to Rihanna on Instagram and asked her about the newly discovered collaboration. “WHATS DIS HUNNY,” asked the fan page while linking in a story about the song. “A Lie," responded Rihanna plainly. Rihanna has been working on her new album for quite some time. We understand that the talented artist has been expanding her empire in other areas, but the fans are craving new music so bad they are beginning to make things up. The album is rumored to be influenced by Afrobeats, but at this point, we're not sure what to expect. All we do know is that RiRi and Megan Thee Stallion do not have an upcoming single on the way.