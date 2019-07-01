Rihanna is probably sick and tired of her fans request for new music but can she blame them? Her last studio album was Anti that was released in 2016 and while she's been featured on a few singles here and there it's simply not enough for her adoring Navy. Rihanna has obviously been occupied with her growing empire that involves her Fenty Beauty, lingerie line and more recently her Fenty luxury brand but it doesn't mean she won't poke fun at her eager fans every now and then.

A fan page for Rihanna on Instagram posted a meme that depicts just how fans feel when it comes to Riri not making music moves right now. The meme depicts fans asking for music with Rihanna changing the subject to Fenty car insurance.

The "Needed Me" singer responded to the meme and wrote: "What’s wrong with insurance tho? 🤷🏿‍♀️"



Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Rihanna previously discussed her upcoming album and how she wishes it could be released right away

"It really does suck that it can’t just come out, because I’m working on a really fun one right now," she recently stated. "I’m really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it’s complete. It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out. I’ve gotten to the point where I’m like, 'Even if I don’t have the time to shoot videos, I’m going to put an album out.'"