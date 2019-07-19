While Rihanna never ceases to amaze us and now she's set to stun another part of the world since her Fenty beauty is set to take over Asia. The 31-year-old took to Instagram recently to announce that her cosmetic offerings will be available in Hong Kong, Macau, Seoul and Jeju.

"When I launched @fentybeauty in 2017, it was important to me to make sure it was available globally so everyone had access to it. And now we are continuing to expand our Fenty Beauty family to Hong Kong, Macau, Seoul and Jeju in September!" Rihanna wrote, alongside a gorgeous photo of herself.

"We will be available in Hong Kong & Macau at T Galleria by @dfsofficial, @sephorahk, @harveynicholshk, @beautybazaarhk, and @beautyavenuehk. In Seoul, you can find us in Duty Free locations at @lottedutyfree, @shinsegaedutyfree, and in Jeju at the @shilladfs_en."

"I’ve had my makeup done thousands of time, and when it comes to foundation, you just never know how it’s going to turn out," Rihanna previously told Time, detailing her inspiration behind some of her products.

"I think foundation should look like great skin, so it was important to me that the Pro Filt’r foundation had a soft matte finish because you want a dewy look, but never shiny! It was also important that every woman felt included in this brand. We are all so different, with our own unique skin tones, so we started with the 40 foundation shades out the gate."