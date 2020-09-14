Could Rihanna be releasing new music soon? After being spotted at a video shoot with Young Thug this weekend, many believe that the answer could be affirmative.

For the last half-decade, the Rihanna Navy has been begging their leading lady to release new music. ANTI was the last album to have been released by the 32-year-old. If you've only been paying attention to her music, you wouldn't have even realized how busy the pop star been in other ventures throughout the last five years.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In a short matter of time, Rihanna has built herself to be a business mogul, launching successful companies in Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Savage X Fenty, and her Fenty collaboration with LVMH. As she nears a billion dollars, the hard-working artist is doing all that she can to get another album out there, teasing it for the last year-and-a-half.

It looks like, after this weekend, we may be nearing the final stages of our long wait.

As reported by HHNM, Rih was spotted with Young Thug at a video shoot. Her fans have described the shoot as a "secret" and, as of right now, it's unclear whether it's for a music video or a new campaign with one of her fashion or skincare brands. Adding even more fuel to the rumors, the official YSL Records account shared an old photo of Rih and Thugger in the studio together from several years ago. Coincidence?

Alternatively, it could be for something that Thug is working on, inviting Rihanna as a featured artist or a creative director.

What do you think could be happening? Is a new album on the way?

