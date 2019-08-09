Rick Ross's "Maybach Music VI" Features Lil Wayne & John Legend, But Pusha T Is Absent

The question hovering over the release of Port of Miami 2 was whether or not Rick Ross would include his collaborative track that reportedly featured both Lil Wayne and Pusha T. The pair have been at odds for years, trading verses on tracks and fueling a beef that stemmed over Wayne wearing BAPE clothing on the cover of Vibe magazine many moons ago. Pusha and his crew believed they were the ones to begin the BAPE trend, so Pusha and No Malice threw some lyrical shots Wayne's way.

Unfortunately, this has continued on for years, and Ross thought that he who would be able to put an end to the beef. "You know what I did was, I put together a record without either one of them knowing," the Miami rapper said. "Because I feel like we will put this behind us one day. The real question is, is the time now. It may not be the right time for that."

And you know what? It wasn't the time, because fans learned that in the end, Pusha T was not included on POM2 while Weezy showed up alongside John Legend on "Maybach Music VI." However, Pusha's alleged verse did make its way online, leaving fans divided on if the song was better off without him, or if he was the piece that was missing from the puzzle. Check out "Maybach Music VI" along with Pusha's verse and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Pay a lil' rider, come hit you up for the murder

Chains all hollow, I peeped soon as I heard it

These n*ggas be talkin' shooter, but quick to send they attorney

Is it really real, like Candy Lady allure?

Money overboard, kilos washin' ashore

Paintings on the wall, Versace down to the drawers

Currency come in Crypto, you know they tapin' our calls

Chariots and lofts, n*ggas legs crossed