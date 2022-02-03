Rick Ross, rapper and philanthropist, used the IG comment section to throw a little rain on his baby mother’s parade yesterday. The mother of his children, Briana Camille, is all about body positivity and self confidence– per her Instagram bio. She consistently posts videos and pictures showing off her curves and flat tummy.

But what triggered Rozay this time?

The 38-year old mom of three made several different posts that seemingly rattled Ross’ feathers. Wearing a skin-tight, cheetah print bodysuit, Brianna gave social media a show. She uploaded a clip of her walking up a flight of stairs and showing off her physique from the back.

After seeing this, Ross decided to poke fun at the mother of his children. He responded, "Girl sit down." Safe to say he doesn’t want anyone seeing what she has going on back there.

Screenshot via Instagram

Hours after his comment, Brianna posted yet another picture of her in the outfit and made the caption be a blind man emoji– as to say she doesn’t care what Ross says..

It’s good to see the two joking around on social media after dealing with parental problems in 2020. Legal battles wedged a gap in their relationship after Briana demanded he pay child support for their children.

After months of arguing and countersuing, the two came to a mutual agreement. They settled their differences outside of a courtroom in order to not face a judge. Now, they co-parent their three children together: Berkeley Roberts, 4, Billion Roberts, 3, and Bliss Roberts, 1.

Now that that’s settled, Ross has to figure out a way to keep her cheeks off Instagram. Check out Briana’s hot bod below



