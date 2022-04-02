If we could get manifestation tips from any celebrity on the planet, it would have to be Rick Ross, who continues to make his childhood dreams come true as he settles into his incredible Atlanta estate, dubbed "The Promise Land."

On Friday, April 1st, the 46-year-old hopped on Instagram – as he so often does – to flex his latest luxurious purchase; a fire truck. "I just bought a fire truck, you feel me?" he asked his 14.4 million followers.

Prince Williams/Getty Images

The Biggest Boss then touched on his Florida roots, saying, "Growing up in Carol City, when the ice cream truck came down the street, we used to jump on the back of the ice cream truck and hold on. Fire trucks used to drive by all the time."

"I always wanted to ride on one of them," the "Aston Martin Music" hitmaker said of the emergency vehicles he saw as a young boy. "So guess what? I bought a fire truck. It's going down!"

The father of four went on to drop off several videos of his new whip – the latest in a collection of hundreds, which he can finally drive after getting his license last year – revealing that it will be on display at his upcoming Rick Ross Car & Bike Show on May 21st.





As 102.7 Kiis FM reports, the fire truck features a plaque explaining that it's from the U.S. Department of the Navy, and was manufactured back in 1968.

"And yes, it runs," Ross assured viewers. "We ain't playing no games... My collection is unmatched." What are your thoughts on the Richer Than I Ever Been artist's new purchase? Let us know in the comments.





[Via]