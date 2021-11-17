When it comes to collecting cars, Jay Leno used to be the celebrity to beat. His luxury and often vintage collection of vehicles have been well-documented for decades, and he returns with Jay Leno's Garage where he takes a peek in some of our favorite entertainers' whips. Next up is Rick Ross who never hesitates to display his lavish life, and we've often shared posts about his updated car collection, mega-mansion, and unmatched jewelry pieces.

Tomorrow (November 17), Rozay and Leno team up on the CNBC series where the legendary late-night talk show host pelts Ross with questions as they take a breezy afternoon drive.

We were able to receive an exclusive look at Rick Ross's feature and in the preview, the Florida icon speak about the very first car he ever had and it was a gift from his grandfather.

"May he rest in peace," said Ross. "It was a 1976 Caprice. It was sky blue, all original, I loved it to death." Leno interviewed Ross while they were both cruising around in separate to-die-for rides and the rapper talked about being musical back in elementary school as well as listing off his heroes.

"I love what Big was doing, Tupac was doing. Really, all the artists that came before me. I love what they was doing." Also in the episode will be Gabriel Iglesias, Joe Mantegna, Teri Hatcher, Bob Saget, and Kari Byronas. Check out the exclusive clip feature a peek at Rick Ross's appearance on Jay Leno's Garage below. Make sure to tune in on November 17 at 10:00 ET.