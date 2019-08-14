Rick Ross has been enjoying his return to the fold. Having recently dropped off his tenth studio album Port Of Miami 2, which many have been praising as a strong body of work from the Boss, Renzel took the opportunity to spread his message a little wider. Last night, Ross came through to hold it down on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, bringing the legendary production duo of Just Blaze and Swizz Beatz for the occasion. If that wasn't enough of a legendary hip-hop conglomerate, The Roots also held it down as the backing band.

The performance itself was appropriately luxurious, with a full-orchestral section holding it down; he really pulled out all the stops for this one, grabbing brass players, string players, and an honest-to-God harpist. As such, "Big Tyme" feels extra-lush, a reminder that Ross' preference for opulence doesn't stop at the studio doors.

Be sure to check out the performance below, and sound off below. How are you enjoying Port Of Miami 2? Though Ross has been racking in the wins of late, not everyone is feeling the love. Nicki Minaj recently put the Boss on blast during her stop on The Joe Budden Podcast, proving that not everybody is excited about seeing Rozay win. But where do you stand?