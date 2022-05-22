The day that Rick Ross spent months preparing for – his first annual car show at his Atlanta estate – has come and gone, and from the looks of the photos that have surfaced online from the event, a great time was had by all. On Saturday, May 21st, Rozay welcomed friends, fans, and car fanatics alike to come and explore his amazing collection, which includes a recently purchased firetruck and camo tank.

Earlier this week, the Richer Than I Ever Been hitmaker told TMZ he was expecting upwards of 4,000 attendees. "The stage is huge. I’m gonna leave it open for all the Atlanta big boys, all the superstars," the Biggest Boss explained. "I just expect to be huge."

Huge, it was. Ross also shared his plans to entertain the crowds with DJ sets, feed them with an offering of 20 food trucks, and even hand out prizes (24 karat diamond chains) to those with the best showcases.

The 46-year-old confirmed that he himself wouldn't be competing, although he had plans to purchase some new whips to add to his collection throughout the day. "My partner (@57Freddy), he actually flew some judges from California and a few other states, so we keep it balanced all the way, you know what I mean?"





"I thought that would make that much more credible and meaningful. We got big boy judges coming out."

Of course, it wouldn't be a Rozay event if he didn't fill his Instagram feed with content all day long, sharing videos of his hundreds of cars on display across his property, as well as one with 2 Chainz where Tity Boi gives his friend plenty of flowers – check it out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.













