Rick Ross' son William L. Roberts III is celebrating his sixteenth birthday today, and his father's gift was pretty special. Getting him ready for a lifetime of wealth, the rapper gifted his son his very own Wingstop franchise.

"Everyone wish my son @mmgbigbank HAPPY 16th BIRTHDAY," wrote Rick Ross on Instagram. "Today he became the owner of his 1st @wingstop franchise. Your now officially a BOSS !!! Keep Going."

William posed for pictures on a throne, rocking a Versace-clad outfit and taking a bite out of a chicken wing. Clearly, he's excited to be the new owner of a Wingstop franchise.

"William I’m extremely proud of you my son," added Rozay in a comment.

Ross' son received birthday messages from T.I., Calboy, Jim Jones, and many more.

William previously went viral for a series of photos, in which fans noticed that he shares the exact same face as his father. Earlier this year, he revealed that he had received offers from some of the most competitive schools to play on their football teams as an offensive lineman. He is currently an offensive tackle for St. Thomas Aquinas High School.

Happy birthday to Rick Ross' son. Hopefully, he continues to make boss moves just like his dad, who recently flexed his hefty investment profile.