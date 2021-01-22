Rick Ross is known to be a giant football fan himself, attending the historically black college Albany State University on a football scholarship after completing high school in Miami. Like father like son, the 44-year-old label head's son William Roberts also plays football, currently playing on his high school team in Fort Lauderdale as a freshman. Despite his young age, the offensive player's skills are apparently so good he's already received full scholarship offers from Miami and Syracuse University.

The 6 foot 2 inch 270-pound athlete is currently a 9th grader at St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida but has already received two major college offers after starting for a team that went 8-1 and even scored a 7A state title. The young player revealed the good news on Twitter Wednesday (January 20), adding he was "beyond blessed" for the opportunities.

The young athlete will also likely receive tons of other offers according to the head coach at his school. “Will’s size, strength and athleticism have enabled him to play some quality time this season and start a couple of games,” said coach Roger Harriott to 247Sports. “He’s an extremely talented player and a well-rounded, character-oriented person. His best days are ahead of him.”

The high school has produced athletes like Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, San Francisco 49ers player Nick Bosa, and Cincinnati Bengals player Geno Atkins.

Congrats to Rick Ross and his family on the accomplishment!

