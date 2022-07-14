Rick Ross and Gillie Da Kidclearly do not care for one another. Recently, Ross called the artist and podcast host a "fraud" which led to a rant on Gillie's podcast, "Million Dollaz Worth Of Game." During this rant, Gillie Da Kid went off on Ross for his past as a Correction Officer, all while roasting the legendary artist for starting a farm and buying wildlife.

"These old n***as, they don't hear the roar of the crowd no more, and they still think the world gon' come back so they be on Instagram and they be on social media doing dumb shit. I just bought a cow and all this dumb shit," Gillie said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

This was a pretty trivial thing to make fun of Ross about, but it seems like the artist is having a whole lot of fun with it. In the video clip down below, which was reposted by DJ Akademiks, Ross reveals that he wants to start his very own podcast and that he plans for it to be the biggest of them all.

Ross has yet to figure out a name for this endeavor, although he did say that he is giving fans the chance to name it. In fact, if he chooses a fanmade title, he is going to send that fan three bottles of alcohol. Needless to say, Ross has started his very own podcast-based contest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

With the podcast wars about to welcome new a contestant, it will be interesting to see how Ross differentiates his show from all of the others.