Gillie Da King came for his get back after Rick Ross called him a fraud. On the latest episode of Million Dollaz Worth Of Gamewith Southside, Gillie took shots at Rick Ross and his collection of farm animals. Gillie went off on a tangent about elder statesmen in hip-hop who've opted towards the farm life while mimicking Rick Ross. "These old n***as, they don't hear the roar of the crowd no more, and they still think the world gon' come back so they be on Instagram and they be on social media doing dumb shit. I just bought a cow and all this dumb shit," Gillie said, mimicking Ross' baritone voice.



Gillie explained that the issues stemmed from comments that Ross made on a post surrounding the podcast host's recent encounter with Lil Wayne. While Ross referred to Gillie as a fraud, the Philadelphia native was quick to bring up the Miami rapper's past as a correctional officer. "You thought I wasn't gonna bake you, n***a. I seen you in the comments. You know I was gonna bake your goofy ass," Gillie said. "Don't ever comment on nothing about me, n***a, when you used to be a C.O., n***a. When you used to lock n***as like Wallo in the cell," he continued.

If you recall, Gillie previously detailed a run-in with Lil Wayne, who he had beef with for years. The rapper appeared on It's Tricky where he suggested that Weezy was shook by his presence. Shortly after, Mack Maine shared footage that contradicted Gillie's story and Ross left his comments there.

Akademiks later shared the post on his page with the caption reading that Gillie was "sneak dissing" Rozay. The Million Dollaz Worth Of Game hosted stated that his words were far from subliminal.



"Ak this ain’t no fuckin sneak diss," he said. "I’m talkin to Ross he should of never been in Mack Maine comments callin me a fraud."

We've yet to hear a response from Rick Ross but we will keep you posted when he does.