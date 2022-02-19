Opulence aficionado and decadence dabbler Rick Ross is known to make big business moves. At this point, he can firmly say "I'm Richer Than I've Ever Been." His newest venture involves land, horses, and a brand spanking new cow.



Rick Ross took to his Instagram story to share some news. The hype in his voice was palpable, building anticipation for what may be in the shipping vehicle seen nearby in the video. Standing in the middle of his privately-owned land, we see a vast amount of open space in the surrounding areas. The driver of the aforementioned video walked to the back and proceeded to open the carriage. Nestled in the back corner of the truck was a black cow, much to Ross' excitement and amazement.

In the background, we hear one of Rick Ross' associates comment "That n*gga happy as f*ck." Ross replied, expressing why the moment held so much gravity to him: "I'm happy than a motherf*cuker. This a dream come true for Rozay. You know what this is for a young boy from Carol City and now... a big boy added?"

As the cow stepped foot into the spacious habitat, Ross exclaimed to the animal in joy and jubilation: "YEAHHH! That's yours! Welcome to the promised land, baby! Welcome to the promised land."

Twitter found these developments hilarious, yet wholeheartedly inspirational:

Meanwhile, Ross told the horses "Mind y'all business."

