Rick Ross & Cruel Youth Join On Soulful "No Bark When I Bite"

Erika Marie
April 30, 2021 01:22
The track is pulled from the soundtrack to the second season of "Godfather of Harlem."


Aside from his appearance DJ Khaled's star-studded Khaled Khaled record, Rick Ross lent his talents to the Godfather of Harlem. The EPIX series is at the head of its second season and like its last soundtrack, rappers are setting the tone for what viewers can expect from the show. We recently received an offering from the soundtrack in the form of a posthumous DMX appearance on "Been To War" alongside Swizz Beatz and French Montana. On Friday (April 30), we hear Rick Ross and Cruel Youth partner together to deliver "No Bark When I Bite."

Cruel Youth adds a soulful sound in an Amy Winehouse-esque vibe while also holding down the melodic ad-libs throughout. Godfather of Harlem is currently airing on EPIX and stars Forest Whitaker as he tackles the tales of real-life gangster Bumpy Johnson. Stream "No Bark When I Bite" and let us know what you think of Rick Ross and Cruel Youth's collaboration.

Quotable Lyrics

Millionaire is the mood
Cadillac is the moment
Tailor-making the suit
Know they tappin' you phones
Got me watchin' my homies
Sittin' low in the Lotus

