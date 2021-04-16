mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DMX, Swizz Beatz, & French Montana Collide On "Been To War"

Erika Marie
April 16, 2021 00:34
Been To War
DMX, Swizz Beatz & French Montana

The track is pulled from the second season soundtrack for the "Godfather of Harlem" on EPIX.


Prior to his untimely passing, DMX is said to have worked on one last album. The plans on the project's release remain a mystery for the time being, but on Friday (April 16), the world received a new Dark Man X track courtesy of the Godfather of Harlem soundtrack. The second season of the hit EPIX series returns on April 18, and in anticipation, "Been To War" hit streaming services.

The posthumous DMX single also features Swizz Beatz and French Montana, and it's clear that X was back in his pocket and ready to shine on the mic once more. The hard-hitting, marching-styled production from Swizz Beatz, Avenue Beatz, and Musicman Ty perfectly complement the trio's collaboration, so stream "Been To War" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics
(DMX)

I'ma march to the beat, got my own drummers
Let's get it on baby, we can go to war all Summer
I done been to jail, I done did numbers (Yeah)
I donÐµ been to Hell, I done been under (What?)
DiffÐµrence between a boss and a runner
Whatever you thinkin', no way, uh-huh, I'm doin' what you gonna
Play the game in the off-season, n**ggas need to stop it (Please)
You gon' f*ck around and end up, rolled up in a carpet (Come on)

DMX Swizz Beatz French Montana Godfather of Harlem
DMX, Swizz Beatz, & French Montana Collide On "Been To War"
