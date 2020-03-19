Rich The Kid Drops All "RED" Music Video

Rich The Kid keeps the theme consistent in his "Red" music video, featuring pretty red women and pretty red cars.

Rich The Kid dropped his solo project Boss Man just last week and has been consistently hitting music fans with videos since. Last week it was the Cole Bennett assisted "Far From You", which featured his wife and son. Before the album even released, Rich The Kid had dropped visuals for the NBA Youngboy assisted "Money Talk" and Quavo assisted "That's Tuff". Clearly, Rich The Kid loves to make and share music videos with his fans, and we're okay with that.

"Red" was the last single to release before the March 13th drop of Boss Man but he's chosen now to release the music video. We can't be the only ones expecting the song to see a radio-run.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

"Red" is much different than the "Far From You" song and video he dropped most recently. "Far From You" saw a side of Rich that many of has hadn't seen before, whereas "Red" is a reminder that he's a hit-maker. This song needs space to breathe and its video doesn't need a storyline. Still, the Daps-directed music video is dope as it follows Rich The Kid bopping along to his tune in several aesthetic cut scenes. Some scenes he's surrounded by pretty women dressed in red, other scenes he's solo posted up in his red mustang.

Check the music video out on youtube and let us know what you think of the song and video!