Rich The Kid & NBA Youngboy Bond Over Their Love Of Guap In "Money Talk" Video

Rich Forever Music x Never Broke Again.

Rich The Kid and YoungBoy Never Broke Again both hit the ground running upon entering 2020. Rich The Kid shared the music video for another single off his forthcoming full-length, the Quavo-assisted "That's Tuff". Just a couple of days later, he dropped "Money Talk" with NBA Youngboy - the visuals for which brought you to this very post. Rich and YoungBoy advertised their deep respect for one another at the beginning of January, so it was predictable that a collab from them would follow shortly after. It came in the form of this DY Krazy-produced track. While we don't know much about Rich The Kid's next LP, we do know that it will be his first release since switching over to Republic Records. All these drops must mean that it's not too far away.

NBA YoungBoy has been as eager to get to the money as his buddy, Rich. He gifted us with a video for an AI YoungBoy II standout, "Make No Sense", but he has also been teasing that new music is imminent. He cryptically tweeted "FEB. 21" and, in this industry, there aren't many other ways to interpret that message other than it being a release date for some new tunes.