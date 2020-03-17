Rich The Kid "Far From You" Video Features Tori Brixx & His Baby

Rich The Kid's new video for "Far From You" shows his hectic lifestyle in effect, ending in a warm embrace with his wife and baby.

Rich The Kid just released one of the most important additions to his musical discography yet, Boss Man, which details all of the strides the Atlanta-via-New York rapper has made in the industry. Not only is RTK an accomplished recording artist, but he has also been hustling behind the scenes to help up-and-comers become established acts, guiding Famous Dex, Jay Critch, and others in their own artistic journeys. Rich The Kid is constantly making money moves, and his work ethic is displayed in the new video for "Far From You."

Featuring his wife Tori Brixx and their baby, Rich The Kid debuted the video for "Far From You" yesterday. In the short amount of time that it's been available to the public, it has racked up over a million views, which is quite the feat for Rich The Kid. Clearly, people are interested in seeing how the rapper moves and what has gotten him to such a high point in his career.

In the last few years, Rich has been hustling hard, releasing several projects on an annual basis. We're expecting another complete body of work before the end of 2020.

Watch the clip above and let us know what you think.