Rich The Kid & Lil Baby Trade Bars On New Boss Man Record "Stuck Together"

Kevin Goddard
March 14, 2020 09:30
Listen to a new collab from Rich The Kid & Lil Baby.


In the midst of yesterday’s big releases, Rich The Kid shared his third studio album Boss Man, which he described as “fun music” made up of “bangers.” The 17-track project features guest appearances from Lil Baby, DaBaby, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Lil Tjay, NBA Youngboy, London On Da Track, and Quavo. Today, we’re highlighting one of the standout songs from the project and that’s the Lil Baby-assisted joint “Stuck Together.”

Listen as Rich The Kid and Lil Baby trade bars over production from Dre Moon & DY Krazy. Hit play and let us know what you think.

In other news, The Rich Forever CEO has already started recording Part 2 of the project, which he said will have a “more serious” tone to it. Stream the rest of Boss Man right here if you haven't done so already.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm a rich nigga now, I did somethin' right
Overbooked, I did four shows one night
Back to back, that's eight hundred, two nights
Big jet, I had to take a shower on the flight

- Lil Baby

