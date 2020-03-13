Rich The Kid Gets Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, & More For "Boss Man" LP

Rich The Kid has officially released third studio album, Boss Man (2020). The Queens-bred and Atlanta-raised hip-hop artist has become one of the most consistent artists in the game releasing three studio albums in just two years. In March 2018, Rich the Kid delivered his debut musical offering in The World Is Yours, the following her he released his sophomore LP The World Is Yours 2 (2019), and now, the 27-year-old label owner has dropped yet another project that will shake up the charts for weeks to come.

Boss Man features a total of nineteen tracks with guest verses and collaborations coming from some of the most prominent names in hip-hop today. The guests include the likes of Lil Baby, DaBaby, Nicki Minaj, his beer pong oppositionPost Malone, Lil Tjay, NBA Youngboy, London On Da Track, and Quavo. Sonically, the "Not Sorry" rapper doesn't stray too far away from his trap music roots, but does show growth as an artist with his heart-felt opening track "Far From You," the jazz-inspired "Ray Charles," "You," and more.

In Feb., the Rich Forever Music head honcho spoke with Rap-Up about his creative process working on the new project, stating:

"When I was working on my album, I was just feeling like I’m the CEO of my own label. It’s people that tell me what to do, like they can give me their opinion, but it’s not motherf*ckers that’s telling me what to do."

Listen to Rich The Kid's Boss Man in the streaming link provided below and let us know your thoughts on the project in the comment section.

Tracklist

1. “Far From You”

2. “Stuck Together” (feat. Lil Baby)

3. “Ray Charles”

4. “Sick” (feat. DaBaby)

5. “Not Sorry” (feat. Nicki Minaj)

6. “Red”

7. “V12” (feat. Post Malone)

8. “For That”

9. “Depend On Me” (feat. Lil Tjay)

10. “Easy”

11. “About My Business”

12. “No Loyalty”

13. “Ain’t No Doubts”

14. “You”

15. “Racks On” (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again)

16. “I Want Mo” (feat. London On Da Track)

17. “Over With”

18. “That’s Tuff” (feat. Quavo)

19. “Money Talk” (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again)