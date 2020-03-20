Rich Homie Quan had been releasing his own music since 2012, before eventually linking up with Young Thug and Rich Gang. Through all the drama and hardships he's faced in his career, he has and always will be a prominent figure in hip-hop. For 8 years now, he has been dropping quality music. In December, Rich Homie Quan released his second project of 2019, the 10-track, 34-minute Coma.

Although Rich Homie Quan has been making music for close to ten years now, it was only in 2018 that he released his debut studio album, Rich As In Spirit. Rich Homie broke through the scene as a solo artist with his smash hit "Flex" in 2015, but before that, he and Thug had become close, working with Birdman under the Rich Gang alias to release one of the biggest songs of the decade, "Lifestyle". In the following years, the two would work closely together, releasing several mixtapes and touring together.

They eventually had a fallout and have not communicated directly since. Rich Homie has stated in interviews that he wouldn't be opposed to squashing the beef and working together, but until then he's going to keep doing him.

Have you guys been keeping up with Quan's new music? Are you excited to hear more?