Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug were at one point musically connected at the hip but over time, their relationship dissolved. Many have urged the two to put their differences aside and get back to making music but that hasn't happened and from a few things we've heard from Young Thug's end, it seems like there's no chance in the foreseeable future that would happen.

In a recent interview on DJ Scream's Big Facts podcast, Rich Homie Quan discussed the possibilities of working with Thugger again in the future. As he's stated in the past, he is open to the idea of working together but he explained that there's a need for some dialogue between the two before they get in the booth.

"Like before we get to songs or anything, I just wanna see what bro mentally like because to this day, we still ain't have no conversation," he explained. "It was more like people around us talkin' more than me and bro sittin' down and having that conversation."

When asked what he thinks got in the way of their friendship, Rich Homie Quan blamed ego and the narrative surrounding them, especially within their respective circles.

Although RHQ is open to collaborating, Young Thug might not feel entirely the same way. A few months ago, Thugger suggested there wasn't any coming back from what RHQ did to him which is perhaps related to Rich Homie saying Thug is with the “gay sh*t." Additionally, Thugger's director said that their feud runs "deeper than rap."