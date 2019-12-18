He kept it real with Joe Budden on Monday's premiere of Love & Hip Hop New York regarding the podcast host's frayed relationship with Cyn Santana, and Papoose regularly proves that he practices what he preaches. He and Remy Ma have been a hip hop couple who have weathered storms together, including Remy's years-long incarceration. He held her down while she was behind bars, and upon her release, the couple got to work on rebuilding their family and empire.

They shared their journey of wanting to expand their family with the world, including suffering a devastating miscarriage. The two desperately wanted to have a child together and in December 2018, they welcomed their baby girl, Reminisce Mackenzie, into the world. The rap couple recently celebrated Baby Remy's first birthday by hosting a Candyland-themed event, aptly titled Kenzie Land. The toddler's parents went all out for the get-together that had a playpen, multiple cakes, hundreds of balloons, and everything a kid could ask for.

Remy, Papoose, and guests shared photos of the event, and even Fat Joe had to give the little girl a shout out for her big day. "This is my Babyyyyy @reminiscemackenziemackie," Joe wrote on Instagram. "I want everyone to wish my God daughter Happy Bday ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Family Ties." Swipe through to check out a few photos from the extravagant birthday party below.