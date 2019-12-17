Last night marked the premiere of Love & Hip-Hop New York, and while the series has found appeal beyond the typical rap listener, acts like Joe Budden and Papoose keep things grounded in the culture. Still, the former has become somewhat of a magnetic "character," especially given his tendency to careen headlong into his relationships, be it with Tahiry in previous seasons or Cyn Santana in recent memory. For that reason, many viewers have developed interesting takes on Budden, with some deeming him a narcissist, others a sociopath, and fewer still a hopeless romantic trying to find his way in a cruel, cruel world.

Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

As Joe leaves nothing on the table, it's no surprise that his castmates have made talking points of his endeavors. In last night's episode, Papoose finds himself playing the wingman to Budden, although not in the capacity you'd expect. For one, Pap delivers brutally honest takes, making him the perfect foil for Joe's silver-tongued ways. "One of the things I'm noticing is that you not acknowledging you was wrong for having that in the phone," explains Pap. "You supposed to cater to your woman. Treat her like a queen. You proposed for a reason bro, don't throw that away so fast!"

Budden counters, maintaining that Cyn was the one to flee the relationship. "She left, you know why?" retorts Pap. "That shows a woman ain't gon' tolerate you doing wrong." Budden claims that "it shows you lack effective communication as an adult." "In that case, if you're saying that about her, when she looked in your phone and seen that, it shouldn't have been a surprise," says Pap, looking to lay down the law. Expect this saga to continue playing out for the duration of the season, and one has to wonder if Papoose will have to resort to alphabetically slaughtering Jumpoff Joey's triflin' ways.