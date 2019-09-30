Remy Ma and Papoose welcomed their cute baby girl into the world on December 14th, 2018 and since her complicated birth, the happy parents have been sharing sweet updates on their growing Golden Child.

We've already been treated to videos of little Reminisce MacKenzie showing off her vocal skills, her adorable exchanges with her father, her stylish hairstyles and now we see that the nine-month-old is on the move in a physical way. In the clip shared to Remy's Instagram feed, you can see little Reminisce cruising around in a pink walker. The "All The Way Up" rapper tried to get her daughter to come her way, but she's seemingly already got a mind of her own as she scurries off.

"@ReminisceMackenzieMackie be moving so crazy in her lil walker😂Her father gonna want padded walls when he see this video 🤦🏽‍♀️😂," Remy captioned the clip.

After Remy Ma gave birth and underwent some traumatic complications, Papoose shared a message honouring his wife for her strength. "After overcoming such a tough labor/delivery! My wife breast feeds our child, around the clock. I’m so amazed by her strength, courage & motherly touch. @remyma Thank you babe! This is all a dream come true! #thegoldenchild Daddy got you forever. You are the definition of beauty," he wrote.