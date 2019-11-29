Papoose and Remy Ma's daughter may legally be named Reminisce MacKenzie but to them, she will always be their Golden Child. The little cutie was born at the beginning of December of last year and the couple has done a fine job at keeping people updated on her adorable ways and growing personality. "Every time I look at her, she's even more beautiful. His caption expresses gratitude for his wife's resilience through the childbirth difficulties. Dreams do come true! #goldenchild," Papoose shared after Remy experienced a difficult birth.



Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Just a few weeks before Reminisce's first birthday, Papoose has shared yet another update on his daughter and it seems as though she's now talking, but calling her dad the wrong name. The "Get At Me" rapper posted a note to his Instagram feed reading: "#thegoldenchild hears my wife calling me babe. Now she keeps calling me babe."

"It’s Daddy not babe! 😩 Can’t get her to stop!" he added in the caption.

In other Papoose and Remy Ma updates, the couple recently celebrated the end of Remy's five-year probation as they sipped and sang along to Frankie Beverly and Maze’s "Before I Let Go."

"And they lived happily ever after!" Papoose said of the celebration.