As we know, Ray J and his wife Princess Love are going through it and she recently aired him out on Instagram, letting the world in on their marital troubles. Things all started last weekend when Princess accused her husband of leaving her stranded in Las Vegas with their daughter following The Soul Train Awards.



Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

"A man will have a whole wife, kid, and baby on the way and start an argument with you.. just to go to his other hotel room to party with escorts and strippers," she wrote on Instagram. "What's in the dark always comes to light." Princess has made it clear that she plans to file for divorce and while Ray J hasn't responded, he did find time to show love to the other woman in his life, his mother.

The "I Hit It First" singer shared a video to his Instagram feed that sees him and his mother in Las Vegas, and we assume it's from the same weekend he allegedly ditched Princess.

"I don't know what I would do or where I would be without my mom," he captioned the since-deleted clip. "I appreciate everything you've done for me momma! And thank you for standing by my side and being a shoulder to lean on! - respect - love and patience is what you always told me to have."

He added: "Keep praying for me and my family."